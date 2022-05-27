Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Lifted to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 155.00 price target on the stock.
TGSNF stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.
About Tgs Asa
