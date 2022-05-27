Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 260 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TIHRF remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Tharisa has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

