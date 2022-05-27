The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.801 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

