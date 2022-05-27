The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.0 days.

OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $$51.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $67.87.

Separately, HSBC upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,075.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

