The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,859,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. 182,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,763,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

