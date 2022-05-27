The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

