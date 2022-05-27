The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.81

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.81 and traded as high as $33.82. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 9,260 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

