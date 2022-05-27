The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DSGX. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.
Shares of DSGX stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
