The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Acquires $37,890.00 in Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,280.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EML stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The Eastern Company has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

