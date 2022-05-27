The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €132.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($140.43) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €125.18 ($133.17) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($81.21). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €149.76.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

