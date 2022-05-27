The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $84.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a focus list rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,674. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,267,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

