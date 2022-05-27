The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $19.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $977.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.