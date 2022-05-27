The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $174.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $202.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $518,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.