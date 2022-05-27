The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $101.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.70.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $52,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,804,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after buying an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

