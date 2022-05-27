The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $20.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EXAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

EXAI opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Exscientia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

