The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Target Price to $7.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXRX. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RXRX opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $206,576.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 878,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,769.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.