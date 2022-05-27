The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) is Engaged Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Engaged Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129,504 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group makes up approximately 9.8% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $79,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

