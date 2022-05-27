The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,702,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 601,264 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.93% of Home Depot worth $4,026,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.48. 199,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,536. The stock has a market cap of $318.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

