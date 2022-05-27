The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,091 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kroger by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 381,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

