The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.55

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $16.32. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 1,148 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of The National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The National Security Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

