The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Position Decreased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,226 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.