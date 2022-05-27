The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 720 at UBS Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 890 ($11.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.42) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 880 ($11.07) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $651.43.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.