The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 756 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 756 ($9.51).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.19) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:SGE opened at GBX 672.80 ($8.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 627.80 ($7.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 701.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 737.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

