The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 3.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $64.21. 432,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

