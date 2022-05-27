The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.30. 29,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

