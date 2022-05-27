TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

TXMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

