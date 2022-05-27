Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.50. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 48,128 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THERF)
