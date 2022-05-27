Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $27.46. 5,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $619.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

