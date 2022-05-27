Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $633.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.