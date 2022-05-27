Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 760,325 shares.The stock last traded at $32.32 and had previously closed at $32.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

