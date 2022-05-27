Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 760,325 shares.The stock last traded at $32.32 and had previously closed at $32.31.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.
The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.
