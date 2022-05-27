Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 58.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLSA opened at $0.67 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

