TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 186,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

