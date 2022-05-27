Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Up 5.2%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.45. 15,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,050,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,812,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,696,510 shares of company stock worth $108,880,285.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

