Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

TOELY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. 44,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,630. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

