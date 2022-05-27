Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.54.

TPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.99. The company had a trading volume of 197,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,208. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.51 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.785351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 362.55%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.