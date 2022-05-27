Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMLF. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. 42,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,872. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $61.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $1.1687 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

