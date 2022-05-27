TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

