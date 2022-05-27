TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCON. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

TCON stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

