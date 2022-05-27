Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,467,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,441,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $128.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

