Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 4.2%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. 1,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $887.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,002 shares of company stock worth $1,587,248. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.