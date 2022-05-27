Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ TCDA opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $447.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 34.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tricida (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
