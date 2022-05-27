Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,825. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 39.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

