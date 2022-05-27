Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.
TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.
Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,825. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 39.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
