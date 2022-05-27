Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $67.14. 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

