Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $67.14 on Monday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

