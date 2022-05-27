Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 253.86 ($3.19).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 204.60 ($2.57) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 193 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.79. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($54,863.47).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.