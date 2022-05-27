Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,742. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

