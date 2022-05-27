Truist Financial Lowers Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $5.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $67.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1,471.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 170,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 159,558 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

