Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.