Truist Financial Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $111.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $111.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.52.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 525,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.18 and a twelve month high of $135.89.
In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Medtronic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 35.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 160,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

