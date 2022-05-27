TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of TRST stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.